Weather for Tuesday is forecast to bring Columbians a heat index as high as 102, according the National Weather Service.
Columbia is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday that may be extended through Friday, according to the KOMU 8 weather team. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the high 90s throughout the week. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are forecast in the low 90s.
The weather team said dry air, lack of rain and possible 8 to 10 mph winds from the south all contribute to high temperatures. These dry conditions are forecast to last through the week.
Air takes more time and energy to heat up when there is a greater level of humidity. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday and possible thunderstorms are forecast later this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Staying inside and out of the sun is recommended by the National Weather Service for people to remain safe during potentially hazardous weather conditions as temperatures continue to rise. Drinking lots of fluids and checking in with friends, family and neighbors is also recommended.
For people who work outside, it is advised that they take frequent breaks throughout the work day and rest indoors or in areas with shade. Wearing lightweight and loose clothing is advised when possible.
According to the KOMU 8 weather team, signs a person is undergoing heat exhaustion include:
- feeling faint or dizzy.
- excessive sweating.
- cool, pale, clammy skin.
- rapid, weak pulse.
- muscle cramps.
Signs a person is undergoing heat stroke and someone should call 911 immediately include:
- a throbbing headache.
- a lack of perspiration.
- red, hot, dry skin.
- a rapid, strong pulse.
- a loss of consciousness.