After working with the City of Columbia for 26 years, Utilities Director Tad Johnsen will retire in March 2020.
"I have enjoyed my 26 years working at various positions, bringing forward new ideas, working with great people and serving our residents' utilities needs," Johnsen said in a press release announcing his decision. "I feel very lucky to have been part of the working family at the City of Columbia, and I am looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and pursuing existing hobbies."
Johnsen began his career in 1994 with Columbia Parks and Recreation. In 1996 Johnsen worked for Columbia Water and Light at the Municipal Power Plant. He was promoted to plant manager in 2000 and became Director of Water & Light in 2010 according to a press release announcing his retirement.
Johnsen is in charge of all utilities in the city of Columbia including, water and light, sewer, stormwater and solid wastes.
"I am grateful and proud of what Tad and his team have accomplished and his time and dedication to the wellbeing of our community's public utilities," City Manager John Glascock said in the press release. "Tad is a great example of the highly-skilled staff we have at the city. His knowledge of utilities, dedication to our residents and his team and his friendship will be missed."
Glascock will be responsible for managing the selection of the next utilities director.
The largest department within the city, the five utilities employ 620 team members with an annual budget of $240 million, the release said.