Nominations for the 30th annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards are open now until the end of November.
Since beginning in 1998, these awards recognize community members who showcase the values and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recipients strive to better social ills in the community through peacemaking and nonviolence, according to a city of Columbia news release.
The awards are given out in two categories — individual or family and organization or group — with one winner in each. Winners will be announced at the ceremony at 7-9 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Expo Center, 2200 I-70 Drive S.W.
The awards are to ensure everyone feels welcome in the community, said Andrea Quiroz Jira of the city's Office of Cultural Affairs.
To submit a nomination, visit the city of Columbia website. Registration and tickets for the ceremony will be available for purchase starting in the middle of November.