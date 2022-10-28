Nominations for the 30th annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards are open now until the end of November.

Since beginning in 1998, these awards recognize community members who showcase the values and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recipients strive to better social ills in the community through peacemaking and nonviolence, according to a city of Columbia news release. 

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Mizzou senior studying journalism and film studies, with minors in English and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies. You can reach me at tbjdd8@umsystem.edu

