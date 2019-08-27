Truman Veterans' Hospital was designated Tuesday as a leader in "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign.
The veterans hospital received the designation along with 405 other hospitals across the country. The hospital was evaluated using the Human Rights Campaign's Healthcare Equality Index, which measures how well hospitals' policies and practices support both LGBTQ patients and employees.
The criteria by which hospitals were evaluated included four areas of practice: staff training and non-discrimination, LGBTQ community support and engagement, policies and benefits for workers and general services for LGBTQ patients, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Evaluated hospitals had to score 100 points based on the index's criteria in order to receive the leader designation, in addition to demonstrating their facility offered transgender-inclusive healthcare to employees. Hospitals were designated as "top performers" if they received a score between 80 and 95 points, according to the release.
This is the hospital's sixth year in a row earning the leader designation and is one of 76 hospitals in the Midwest to score a perfect 100. The Midwest region had the fewest hospitals designated as LGBTQ healthcare leaders in the country in 2019. The Northeast had the most at 141 hospitals, according to information from the Human Rights Campaign.
One of the main initiatives aimed at supporting the LGBTQ community offered by the hospital is the Truman VA Safe Zone, which works to raise awareness and provide support to LGBTQ patients, their families and guests and employees. In order to remain active in the program, hospital employees must complete program orientations and trainings.
"Being a (Human Equality Index) leader means that we provide the highest quality of care for LGBTQ veterans, and we do that because it's the right thing to do," Beth Hager-Harrison-Prado, the hospital's LGBTQ veteran care coordinator, said in the release.
