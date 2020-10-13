One of KFRU's long-standing radio personalities, Renee Hulshof, announced Oct. 9 that she will be leaving the station, according to Simon Rose, co-host of KFRU's talk show The Morning Meeting.
Hulshof joined KFRU in late 2018. She and Rose had been regular hosts of The Morning Meeting since early 2009, said Rose.
As his long-standing partner, Rose is saddened to see one of the voices of Columbia step down from her role.
“I had no idea it was going to be her last show,” said Rose, who was thrown off when Hulshof told him her decision .
Hulshof will appear on The Morning Meeting Friday to give a “proper goodbye,” according to Rose. The show airs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on 1400-AM or 98.9-FM.