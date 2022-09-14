Two retired U.S. Air Force servicemen shared their stories about serving in the Vietnam War at an event Wednesday, hosted by the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library.
The two men were also honored for their service at the event, which was held at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
Brian Brooks of Stars and Stripes hosted the event, introducing the veteran speakers as “two genuine American heroes.” Both men gave speeches about their memories during the end of the war in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Retired Col. John Clark, a Columbia resident who graduated from the MU Air Force ROTC program, talked about his imprisonment in the “Hanoi Hilton,” a camp for U.S. prisoners of war during the Vietnam War.
After the North Vietnamese shot down Clark’s plane west of Hanoi, they took him prisoner, Brooks said in his introduction of Clark.
“I had been a prisoner of war in North Vietnamese prison camps for almost six years,” Clark said in his speech. “And at this time, I was living in a cell of about 30 in the Hanoi Hilton, in the center of Hanoi.”
Clark described what was going on behind the bars of the “Hanoi Hilton” during his speech. It was the winter of 1972, when the weather turned cold yet again, and he and his cellmates were getting tired of being prisoners of war, he said.
The prisoners argued repeatedly over whether the U.S. government was going to demand their release. Some argued they were not going to be forgotten by their country, he said, while others persisted they were just a big liability.
“We screwed up, we got shot down, our country was not going to spend the dollars, material, political recognition and actions that would be likely to pay the exorbitant ransom demanded for our returns,” Clark said.
Later in December 1972, a massive bombing campaign started in Hanoi, much to the surprise of the prisoners. Clark said he thought it was an earthquake, but later on, the B-52 bombers came to town.
“Hanoi just erupted like a volcano,” Clark said.
Retired Lt. Col. Wayne Wallingford, now a board member of Stars and Stripes, was at that time a B-52 pilot. Wallingford participated in the Operation Linebacker II, which finally brought the North Vietnamese to the negotiating table. It also resulted in the release of Clark and other prisoners of war in early 1973, Brooks said.
“We were about to fly in the most heavily defended area in the history of aerial warfare, even more than Moscow,” Wallingford said.
Wallingford gave a detailed account of the 11-day operation. The Linebacker II operation started on Dec. 18, 1972, and ended on the morning of Dec. 30. By Jan. 18, 1973, the Vietnam War finally ended, Wallingford said.
“591 American prisoners of war had returned to their loved ones and their families,” he added.
After the speeches, the room of veterans and active-duty members of U.S. armed forces, ROTC cadets and other participants applauded the men’s service.
Clark emphasized at the end of his speech that there are still thousands of the armed forces missing in action, and called for attention and care for veterans and their families.
“It’s a story that really won’t be forgotten,” Clark said. “It’s a story of having faith in our country men and women. It’s a story of being American.”