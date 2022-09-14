Two retired U.S. Air Force servicemen shared their stories about serving in the Vietnam War at an event Wednesday, hosted by the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library.

The two men were also honored for their service at the event, which was held at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.

