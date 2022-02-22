The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is seeking almost a half-million dollars from a Columbia veterinarian for allegedly scamming a number of people who invested in his medical waste disposal company.
David E. Fenton, 72, is accused of misappropriating funds from Steri Med Solutions, the medical hazardous waste disposal company, and using funds for personal expenses.
The Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s Office is seeking $420,000 in restitution and $118,000 in civil fees from Fenton and Steri Med Solutions.
A cease-and-desist order was served against Fenton earlier this month listing the allegations identified during an investigation of his business practices.
Fenton has an opportunity to respond to the initial order and request a hearing before David Minnick, the Securities Division commissioner, executes the final order.
Fenton founded Steri Med Solutions in 2013. Between October 2014 and September 2015, he raised $420,000 from 19 investors, who paid amounts between $10,000 and $60,000 for a stake in the company, according to the initial order.
Investors lived in Missouri, Iowa and Indiana, and all were reportedly close relatives or associates of Fenton, including his spouse and adult son. Eleven were 60 years or older when they invested.
An investigation determined that a Columbia couple handed a $20,000 check to the company. Although the check appeared to have been cashed, the couple never received proceeds or benefits from their investment.
The investigation also found that Fenton apparently withdrew $177,000 from Steri Med Solutions in 39 separate transactions.
Bank records show that he forwarded the money as a loan to F-Bar Feeders, another Fenton business focused on finishing cattle, as well as to the IRS to satisfy a tax debt unaffiliated with Steri Med Solutions. The money was never returned to the account, according to the order.
Fenton was licensed to practice as a veterinarian in Missouri from 1975 until his license expired in 2020.