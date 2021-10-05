Vigils were held in Jefferson City and Columbia for Ernest Lee Johnson in protest of his execution Tuesday. The scene in Columbia was a somber one, where people gathered to pay respect to Johnson.
“People of conscience will gather statewide later today in vigils to demonstrate their revulsion with the likely execution of Ernest Johnson sometime after 6:00 p.m.,” Jeff Stack, coordinator for the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Johnson was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m., according to The Associated Press. It was the first execution in Missouri since 2020.
Vigil attendee Bob Heinz had issues with the execution because the Catholic faith does not allow for it.
“For me, it’s a moral issue. I’m a Roman Catholic, (and) our last three popes have said that executions are not moral because every human is created in the image and likeness of God,” he said.
A former corrections volunteer, Steve Meyerhardt, attended the vigil as well.
“I was a volunteer in corrections, and I was able to see the humanity in inmates and the racism in our justice system, especially when it comes to biases in terms of punishments. I’m here to show my support to end the inhumane practice of killing people.”
Brad Boyd-Kennedy, board member of the Mid-Mo. chapter of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, said that his “heart goes out to Mr. Johnson, and (that) he is an example of the tragedy that unequal access to helpful services and someone who was not able to engage in healing practices for the abuse he suffered.”
One of the main issues with the vigil attendees was the fact that Johnson had an intellectual disability.
Among the attendees, Laura Schopp, a clinical neuropsychologist, was protesting the execution, “I am deeply concerned about the standards of intellectual disability that were applied in this case. ... I’m here to voice my concern and opposition to a government that would execute a man with a 67 IQ.”
The Eighth Amendment protects people with intellectual disabilities from being executed for crimes committed and was one of the main arguments for a stay of execution.
The vigil ended with words from Stack and Schopp on the execution while there was still some hope that Johnson would be spared. “We don’t know what is happening yet, so hopefully there will be some other developments, but it does not look good,” Stack said.
“I can’t pretend to know what is going through Ernest Johnson’s mind right now,” Schopp said. “I am so very troubled about what Ernest might be experiencing tonight.”
Jeremy Weis, Johnson’s attorney, said that Johnson “meets all statutory and clinical definitions” of intellectual disability and has an IQ that is in the range of 67 to 77, as reported by The Associated Press. In addition to Johnson’s other issues, he had a benign brain tumor that, when removed, took 20% of his brain tissue.
The execution has received worldwide attention with Pope Francis, Rep. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II jumping in and asking for Gov. Mike Parson to consider clemency, as reported by the New York Times.
Johnson was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder at the Casey’s General Store on Ballenger Lane in 1994, according to previous Missourian reporting. Johnson was found to have murdered Mary Batcher, Fred Jones and Mabel Scruggs.
He was sentenced to death three times over when the jury reexamined the case, according to The Associated Press. The Missouri Supreme Court overturned the decision in 1998. However, a jury returned in 1999 and decided on the death penalty once more, according to The Associated Press.
The case was again brought back to court in 2006 and would reach the same conclusion, even though Johnson’s mental state was now in question, with the precedent that mentally disabled people could not be executed set by Atkins v. Virginia.
Johnson had asked that the execution be conducted by firing squad as there was worry that the lethal injection drug would cause seizures or other issues leading to a more painful death, according to the New York Times. The request was denied by way of Missouri law and was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.