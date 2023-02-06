 Skip to main content
Columbia vigil joins in call to release Native American activist

A small but passionate group of activists gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday afternoon to advocate for the release of Leonard Peltier.

Peltier is a Native American man convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, but has since argued his innocence.

Protestor holds a sign at a vigil for Leonard Peltier

Protestor holds a sign at a vigil for Leonard Peltier on Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. People gathered to protest the terms of Leonard Peltier’s conviction.
Jeff Stack gives a speech during Leonard Peltier’s vigil

Jeff Stack gives a speech during Leonard Peltier’s vigil Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building  in Columbia. Stack has a history of being an avid public activist in the area.
Carolyn Mathews discusses the details of Leonard Peltier’s book

Carolyn Mathews discusses the details of Leonard Peltier’s book on Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. The book titled “Prison Writings” was published in September 2022.

