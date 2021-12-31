Sophia White's volunteer experience began when she was a toddler.
“I did a cleanup with Central Missouri Returned Peace Corps for the city when she was 3, and I would put her in a backpack, so she’s been doing this for a long time,” Sophia's mother, Lindsey Smith, said.
Smith, Sophia and her brother, Tobias White, were among the 5,500 volunteers who gave their time and energy in fiscal year 2021 to make the city a better place. From Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30 this year, the volunteers worked a total of 29,810 hours, valued at more than $850,000.
It was an increase of 18% over the previous year, according to a report presented to the Columbia City Council on Dec. 20.
Paint, shellac and batteries
Sophia, 16, and Tobias, 13, worked with Youth in Action to help out at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility. Youth in Action is a program for teens ages 13-15 to work with city programs under Volunteer Columbia.
“Every Saturday, people bring their paint, shellac and batteries, and you get these huge cans of paint," Sophia said. "Some are not very used, some are old and dried out. But you open them up and evaluate their quality, and then you consolidate them into what you think the color is."
Tobias said it's fun "because you get to see all of these different colors, and every so often you find this really pretty blue or purple or red and take it home."
At a City Council meeting, Mayor Brian Treece presented the Household Hazardous Waste program with the Outstanding Institutional Recycling Award from the Missouri Recycling Association. The award was presented to the volunteers for Volunteer Columbia and city staff working in the solid waste and utility volunteer programs, like Sophia and Tobias White.
For the White siblings, volunteering with Volunteer Columbia has been rewarding even when paint isn’t involved.
“It always feels so nice to do something that you know is helping your community," Tobias said. "It's a great reward taking the time to help other people.”
From walking to patrolling
Chris Ingersoll has volunteered for the city's Park Patrol for almost 15 years. He answers questions for people using the trails and encourages trail etiquette such as keeping dogs on leashes.
Ingersoll's interest arose from his habit of walking trails with his wife, where he met a park patrol volunteer for the first time.
“What it really comes down to is the city really wants to have additional eyes and ears and information out there on the trails so folks can ask for something like how the trail works and be a resource for people on the trail,” Ingersoll said.
Ingersoll also participates in “Adopt A Trail,” where people adopt a quarter-mile of trail and manage its upkeep. He started the program when he retired about six years ago, and "95% of that is to cut down invasive bush honeysuckle along the trail and then spray it with herbicide to knock it back," he said. "Clearing out the honeysuckle helps native plants to become reestablished along the trail."
Once a trail has been adopted, a plaque that shows the volunteer’s name is placed on the trail so visitors can see the direct impact the volunteers have on the community.
97 hours of service
At MU, Alpha Phi Omega is a service fraternity with the goal of promoting leadership, friendship and service. The organization works with the city to plan volunteering events so the group can give back to the community.
“Throughout the semester, we did stuff with litter team, which is just meeting up with people from the city and walking along certain roads" while picking up litter, said Ann Fitzmaurice, a journalism major who was the group's vice president of service.
She called it "a really great opportunity for us to not only get together as a group, as an organization, to get to know our members and brothers, but also to give back to our community.”
Alpha Phi Omega requires its members to complete 20 service hours in a semester, but Fitzmaurice said some choose to do more. Josh Goldberg, who graduated with a marketing degree in mid-December, completed 97 hours of service in the fall semester.
“When I first joined the organization, I kind of just wanted to be more involved in service and wanted to start doing more things around the city," Goldberg said. "But over my two years here, I kind of fell in love with the organization and the people who were in it.”