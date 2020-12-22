Volunteers gave 25,358 hours of volunteer service to the city during fiscal 2020, with a value of nearly $645,000.
Volunteers supported 11 city departments, according to a report presented at Monday night's City Council meeting.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department derived the most support with 10,715 hours, the Community Development Department logged 6,427 hours of volunteer service and city utilities, including Solid Waste and Stormwater, gained 5,690 hours of service.
Volunteer service to the city was actually down 36% this year, however, because of pandemic restrictions, according to the report.
Work outdoors did see a spike, according to city data. Increased hours were logged in the Adopt-A-Trail program, park patrol, park cleanup and mulching, and more participation was counted in the Adopt A Spot Beautification Program.
Community volunteers also continue to serve the city in recycling and waste initiatives, as evidenced by steady participation in the Recycling Ambassadors and Adopt A Spot Litter Control programs.
In a survey, at least 94% of volunteers recommend service to the community, and 97% believe the volunteer work they do is relevant and meaningful.