Columbia welcomes winter wonderland

  • 1 min to read
Snow is forecast to continue through midday Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Columbia, and crews reported at 7 a.m. to plow and treat roads on first, second and third priority snow routes.

Merce Current, 8, above, and Bohdi Wilks, 8, wrestle in the snow

Merce Current, 8, above, and Bohdi Wilks, 8, wrestle in the snow Wednesday in Columbia. Merce and Bohdi were playing tag around the park before falling and rolling in the snow.

While the snow isn't expected to accumulate past 1 inch, drivers should prepare for slick roads, with a chance of refreezing later in the day.

The winter weather affected parking at MU, causing the parking services to close the top levels of all parking structures.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning in mid-Missouri.

Two empty parking meters gather snow

Two empty parking meters gather snow Wednesday in Columbia.
Effie Lietzan hangs out of rock

Effie Lietzan hangs out of rock Wednesday in Columbia. Effie was with City Garden School, a school that has moved classes outside during the pandemic.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reported 14 vehicles off the roadway on Route UU, south of Interstate 70. Midway Hobbies, LLC used a tractor to pull out 10 of them.

The Boone County Fire District tweeted out a reminder that cars on the side of the road with caution tape have already been checked by first responders.

A morning weather update from KOMU noted bad road conditions in the county.

Columbia Missouri Police Department has applied the delayed crash report protocol in response to the frequency of minor crashes.

State troopers advised drivers to use extreme caution in traffic. The City of Columbia encouraged residents to monitor the forecast and changing road conditions.

Shawn Holt shovels snow

Shawn Holt shovels snow outside Sycamore on Wednesday in Columbia.
MU's Jesse Hall and Hill Hall are coated in a blanket of snow

MU's Jesse Hall and Hill Hall are coated in a blanket of snow Wednesday morning. Columbia is expected to receive about 1 inch of snow, while all of central Missouri is under a winter weather advisory.
A flower bears the weight of snow

A plant bears the weight of snow after a snowy morning Wednesday in Columbia.
Chairs are stacked outside of Silverball Bar

Chairs are stacked outside of Silverball on Wednesday in Columbia.
Adrik Koji, 8, eats snow

Adrik Koji, 8, eats snow Wednesday in Columbia. Adrik played with his second-grade classmates from City Garden School in Peace Park before taking a break to taste the snow.

