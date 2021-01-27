Columbia welcomes winter wonderland

Snow is forecast to continue through midday Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Columbia, and crews reported at 7 a.m. to plow and treat roads on first, second and third priority snow routes.
While the snow isn't expected to accumulate past 1 inch, drivers should prepare for slick roads, with a chance of refreezing later in the day.
The winter weather affected parking at MU, causing the parking services to close the top levels of all parking structures.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning in mid-Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reported 14 vehicles off the roadway on Route UU, south of Interstate 70. Midway Hobbies, LLC used a tractor to pull out 10 of them.
The Boone County Fire District tweeted out a reminder that cars on the side of the road with caution tape have already been checked by first responders.
A morning weather update from KOMU noted bad road conditions in the county.
Columbia Missouri Police Department has applied the delayed crash report protocol in response to the frequency of minor crashes.
State troopers advised drivers to use extreme caution in traffic. The City of Columbia encouraged residents to monitor the forecast and changing road conditions.