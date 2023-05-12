Mister, a now-6-year-old soft-coated wheaten terrier, poses at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Mister, a now-6-year-old soft-coated wheaten terrier, poses at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in June 2022. Mister was named best of breed at the 2023 show, held in Queens, New York.
 Courtesy of JC Photography

Mister, a soft-coated wheaten terrier, was named best of breed in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City and proceeded to the Tuesday group competition.

The 6-year-old Columbia canine isn’t new to competing.

 

