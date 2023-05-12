Mister, a soft-coated wheaten terrier, was named best of breed in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City and proceeded to the Tuesday group competition.
The 6-year-old Columbia canine isn’t new to competing.
“He's won a lot,” breeder and co-owner Elena Landa said in an interview Thursday. “He's actually been the No. 1 terrier in the country for a couple years.”
In addition to many other awards, Mister has also been named best of breed and defeated more than 1,100 dogs at the Montgomery County Kennel Club dog show, a terrier dog show that receives about 2,000 entries annually.
Landa grew up attending dog shows and has taken up dog breeding and showing as a hobby since her childhood.
“I would be young and sit on the bench (at dog shows) and just fall asleep with the dogs on the bench,” she said.
Landa and Mister, both originally from the state of Washington, have traveled to almost every U.S. state for dog shows. She moved to Columbia three years ago.
She said Mister is a natural when it comes to dog shows. He enjoys the attention and “the more the pressure, the more he loves it," she said.
Mister has had his share of time in the spotlight, and next year he’ll be considered a veteran. “We're just sitting back and we'll play a little bit here and there, but we're not gonna go full out and try to be number one again,” Landa said.
It's not the first time a local dog has competed in the show. Edmund Dziuk, a prize-winning Columbia beagle breeder, has bred dogs such as Uno, who won best in show in 2008. Miss P, the dog’s grandniece, won Westminster in 2015, the Missourian previously reported.
A petit basset griffon Vendéen, Buddy Holly, was named best in show in this year's Westminster dog show Tuesday night — a first for the rabbit-hunting breed.
