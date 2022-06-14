A Columbia woman has been charged in connection to a shooting at Plush Lounge Saturday night.
Daneisha Lanai Harvey, 26, was charged Tuesday with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a probable cause statement.
According to a news release, Columbia police were dispatched at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in response to a shots-heard call at 904 E. Business Loop 70.
Upon arrival, police found evidence of a shooting in the club’s parking lot and identified one victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in her left leg, according to the release.
No other injuries were reported.
According to the victim’s statement, she was in the parking lot when a red two-door car approached her and asked for her name. When she answered, the victim said the driver shot at her approximately seven to eight times.
Harvey was dating the victim’s ex-girlfriend and the victim said that was the reason Harvey was upset at her, according to the statement.
Harvey has since been detained and is being held at Boone County Jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.