A Columbia woman died Wednesday after losing control of a motorcycle she was driving and striking a utility pole Tuesday evening. 

Candace A. Stevenson, 36, died from injuries sustained during the crash in the 6400 block of I-70 Drive Southeast, police said in a news release. Her next of kin has been notified. 

Police gave this description of the accident:

Stevenson was traveling west on I-70 Drive Southeast. She lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the south side of the roadway.

While traveling through the grass, the motorcycle struck a utility pole causing Stevenson to be ejected. She was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. There were no other vehicles involved.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.