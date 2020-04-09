A Columbia woman died Wednesday after losing control of a motorcycle she was driving and striking a utility pole Tuesday evening.
Candace A. Stevenson, 36, died from injuries sustained during the crash in the 6400 block of I-70 Drive Southeast, police said in a news release. Her next of kin has been notified.
Police gave this description of the accident:
Stevenson was traveling west on I-70 Drive Southeast. She lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the south side of the roadway.
While traveling through the grass, the motorcycle struck a utility pole causing Stevenson to be ejected. She was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. There were no other vehicles involved.