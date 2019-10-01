A Columbia woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for shooting at her partner with a child present.
Brandie Sorm, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree domestic assault in Boone County Circuit Court. She initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in Nov. 2018.
On September 26, 2018 around 9 a.m., Sorm's partner called Columbia Police about a domestic disturbance, saying that Sorm had fired a gun while he and a child were present.
Her partner told police that Sorm fired two shots and that when when Sorm tried to fire again, the weapon jammed. The delay gave her partner enough time to flee and call the police.
Columbia police found a firearm in the home and two bullet holes in the kitchen wall, according to the probable cause statement.
During the incident, Sorm yelled, "You're going to die today!" according to the statement. Sorm's partner said the child was on the couch that Storm was standing over when she fired the shots.
Sorm then fled the home with the child, according to the statement. That prompted an hour-long lockdown of several public schools because she had children in the public school system, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Police later arrested Sorm during a traffic stop. The child she fled with was unharmed.
Supervising editor is Katherine Reed