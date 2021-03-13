A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash Friday after two cars collided head-on.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred at 5:03 p.m. on Route K, just east of Old Plank Road, and involved two Columbia residents: Joseph Richards, 34, and Tina Rains, 43.
Richards reportedly failed to slow when he encountered stopped vehicles and swerved across the center line into oncoming traffic, where he collided head-on with Rains, according to the crash report. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Rains was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. and transported to the Boone County medical examiner's office. Richards suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
This is the second fatality Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F has reported in March and the seventh fatality it has reported this year, according to the report.