The Columbia Police Department has asked for help in locating 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge. She has been entered into the national database as a missing person.
According to a press release, Elledge was last seen Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. going to bed at her northeastern Columbia residence in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive.
She was not home when her husband woke up around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the statement. He reported her missing at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Elledge is Chinese, between 5'1" and 5'3" and approximately 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, which is typically worn in a bun.
Anyone with any information should call 911 or the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.