The Columbia Police Department has asked for help in locating 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge. She has been entered into the national database as a missing person.

According to a press release, Elledge was last seen Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. going to bed at her northeastern Columbia residence in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive. 

She was not home when her husband woke up around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the statement. He reported her missing at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Elledge is Chinese, between 5'1" and 5'3" and approximately 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, which is typically worn in a bun.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.

Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.

  • I am a fall 2019 state government reporter. I am studying data journalism. Reach me at lilliehegeman@gmail.com or at 816-244-7488 with story tips and ideas.

