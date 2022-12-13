Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15.
Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
Washington has eight children and was described by his wife as, "loving, caring, sweet, smart and outgoing."
Williams, along with other community members, have made frequent posts on the Nextdoor app, social media channels and have posted fliers around town to alert people of Washington's disappearance.
Washington was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and red Nike shoes by video surveillance near Columbia's West Middle School on Clinckscales Road on Oct. 15, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department.
The family urges anyone with information about Washington's whereabouts to contact the police department at (573) 874-7652. Police spokesperson Christian Tabak said that the Columbia Police Department's investigation is still ongoing and they encourage the community to remain alert and notify authorities immediately of any information.