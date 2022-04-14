A Columbia woman was sentenced in federal court Thursday for her involvement in a 2019 meth trafficking incident.
Cassiopeia Blaise, 37, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
The charges stem from an 2019 incident where law enforcement officers intercepted a package from California that contained 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine. The package had been shipped to Blaise's residence, and she was observed by officers retrieving the package and bringing it inside.
Officers executed a search warrant and found the open package of meth hidden in the master bedroom. They also found a dozen firearms in several areas of the residence.
Co-defendant Bryan Tullos was also at the home, which the two shared. Both were arrested, and Tullos was sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for the same incident in February. He admit to officers that he was the one who ordered the package and paid $12,000 for it.