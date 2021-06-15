A Columbia woman suffered serious injuries Monday in a St. Louis County crash.
Jazmine Davis, 26, was driving a 2015 Acura TLX east on Interstate 70 just after 9 p.m. when she crashed into a concrete median. Davis drove off the left side of the roadway, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol . She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Davis was in satisfactory condition at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday. "Satisfactory" means a patient's vital signs are stable and within normal limits. While the patient might be uncomfortable, the patient is conscious and recovering.
Davis' car was towed from the scene and was totaled.