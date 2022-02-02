A winter storm hit Columbia early Wednesday, dropping 7 inches of snow on the city by noon. While some people went out to enjoy the winter wonderland with snowmen and sledding, others curled up at home to keep warm. Others still braved the cold to get to work. Here are some stories from local residents about how they spent the snow-dusted Wednesday.
Dave Johnson, Broadway Diner operator
Broadway Diner on South Fourth Street remained open Wednesday in spite of the storm.
"Historically, we're fairly busy on snow days," said Dave Johnson, Broadway Diner's operator.
Johnson was glad he could provide a warm meal to anyone who might be outside in the cold.
"There's people that are out providing essential services that need to eat and a place to warm up," Johnson said.
While having customers is great, Johnson still wanted everyone to stay safe.
"We don't want anybody to risk life or limb to get here to eat breakfast," Johnson said. "It's good, but it's not that good."
Corey Powers, UPS delivery driver
Corey Powers has been a delivery driver for UPS for around six years. He started making downtown deliveries in the snow around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"The roads have been fairly clear, but it's still not easy to navigate," Powers said. "(My truck) slides like any other vehicle."
Despite the slick roads, Powers wasn't certain if these were the worst conditions he's delivered in.
"This is pretty rough, but when it gets into the 100-plus (degree) range, it can get a little rough too," said Powers, "I can always put more layers on, but I can't necessarily take them off."
He doesn't expect to get any breaks due to the snow, either.
"(I'm) just going to go home and enjoy the heat for a few hours, take a quick nap, come back, and do it again," he said around 2 p.m.
Elliot Ellis, Sub Shop manager
Sub Shop closed two of its four locations Wednesday, citing the storm and the lack of available workers.
Elliot Ellis, general manager for the Parkade Sub Shop, said they usually try to stay open as much as possible in weather like this.
"Unless it's impossible for us to get people in here, we'll be open," Ellis said.
While the weather did limit the shop to only in-house orders and carry-out, they hope to remain open Thursday as well.