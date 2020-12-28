Columbia residents can dispose of their Christmas trees by placing them on the curb until the end of January.
The city is offering two options for disposal: curbside pickup and yard waste drop-off. The city will collect trees on regularly scheduled pickup days until Jan. 31, or residents can bring them to designated drop-off areas.
Trees need to be stripped of all decorations and ornaments, but they do not need to be cut down for curbside pickup.
After they are picked up, the trees are put in the landfill, where they “will assist in the generation of methane gas used to generate electricity,” according to the city of Columbia’s website.
If a person drops off their live tree at one of the city’s yard waste locations, the city will shred it for mulch and use it as compost.
The two locations for drop-off are Parkside Drive and Capen Park. Residents can also bring live trees to the city’s compost operation at 5700 Peabody Road.
All ornaments and decorations need to be removed for drop-off as well.
The city can only reuse live trees.
“Artificial trees are not recyclable and need to be disposed of properly,” Matthew Nestor, community relations spokesperson for the utilities department, said.
To dispose of an artificial tree, the owner needs to break it down and place it in a city refuse bag. If it is too large to fit, residents can schedule the tree for pickup as bulky item.
The city encourages residents to donate, recycle or sell unwanted ornaments and holiday decorations. Christmas lights can be recycled at the Columbia Computer Center. The COMO Recycle and Trash Waste Wizard search engine can help people determine if an item is recyclable.