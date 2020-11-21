Columbia residents can now quickly pay their utility bills with a new "instant pay" service at Walmart, the city announced Thursday.
Customers can visit any participating Walmart's customer service area and provide their bill or account number, according to a news release. Payments must be made with cash or debit card, and a convenience fee of $1.50 will be charged for next-day payment and $2.00 for instant payment.
Instant payment will result in the bill reaching the city's system in 30 minutes or less, according to the release.
If the customer has paid previous bills at Walmart, they should select "new biller" to ensure that same-day payment is displayed as an option. First time customers should tell the representative they are paying for City of Columbia, Missouri Utilities.
"This is a huge step forward as we strive to provide additional payment options, enhance convenience and be more accessible to our residents," City of Columbia Treasurer Chelsea Miller said.
Customers seeking to pay without fees can do so through MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov, over the phone at (573) 874-7694 or by auto draft or mail.