As the conflict in Ukraine continued into Thursday night, Columbia residents gathered outside Daniel Boone City Building in solidarity and hope for peace.
"We recognize that making war against the country because it's smaller and weaker and easier to take over is not right. It's wrong. Innocent people die. Innocent people right now are dying," Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, said into a megaphone.
Haim organized a candlelight vigil Thursday night in pursuit of diplomacy in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
As of Thursday, 137 people in Ukraine had died and 316 had been wounded in the invasion, according to the Associated Press. Russian forces continued to siege Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, into the night.
Haim called wars of aggression like this one illegal and immoral.
"We need to have that message coming from cities and towns across this country," he said. "We need to say 'no' to war."
Jeff Stack, coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, called on the crowd to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
"It's vital for us to show up and recognize the sacredness of all and realize that we are a part of one human family," he said. "Borders are irrelevant. We are all one people. We must recognize that."
Around 15 MU students and Columbia residents attended the event to promote the cause of peace.
Galen Zavala Sherby, an MU student, said the most important thing for people in the U.S. to do is actively protest Russia's invasion of a sovereign country, and especially U.S. involvement.
"Ultimately, what it comes down to is, it could very easily develop into something personal for all of us Americans," he said. "I don't want it to become personal. I don't want to have to be attending protests."
Haim said the invasion is tragic.
"There's no justification," he said. "People are dying as we speak."