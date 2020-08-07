An online town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday will allow Columbia residents to discuss issues surrounding policing in Columbia and solutions to problems the public has identified.
This event is hosted by Race Matters, Friends; CoMo for Progress; Columbia Supreme and Faith Voices of Columbia, according to a Facebook announcement. Residents can join the discussion by registering online.
"The purpose is to have an authentic conversation about rethinking and redesigning policing where the community is in charge of the conversation instead of the politicians," Race Matters, Friends, President Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said.
Police Chief Geoff Jones and Interim MU Police Chief Brian Weimer have confirmed they will attend, Wilson-Kleekamp said.
Participants will talk about community policing, disparities in vehicle stops and school resource officers. There also will be testimonials about people's experiences with police.
Anthony Johnson, founder and executive director of Columbia Supreme, said that this town hall is a chance for people to discuss issues the Columbia Police Department has failed to address for years.
The community town hall is "the way we could do that without the city controlling the narratives," Johnson said.
Members of Race Matters, Friends, have criticized the city's approach to community policing as being focused too much on structural changes while overlooking the nuances of the strategy. They also have argued there is a lack of transparency within the Police Department.