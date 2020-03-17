More than 80% of Columbia residents surveyed said they were satisfied with the general quality of life in the city, according to 2019 City of Columbia Community Survey Findings Report.
Nearly 70% residents surveyed were satisfied with local economic conditions, and nearly 60% reported an overall feeling of safety in the city.
The Columbia City Council received a report on the results of the survey, which the ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas, conducted in December and January.
Among all categories of city services, fire protection received the highest satisfaction rankings from residents surveyed, followed by parks and recreation programs and facilities, then solid waste services, which include trash and recycling collections.
Residents who responded and had an opinion were least satisfied with the condition of streets. Just 20% said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with street maintenance, while 58% said they were dissatisfied.
Columbia Civic Relations Manager Toni Messina said officials were pleased overall with the results of the survey, but she acknowledged residents’ problems with streets.
“We are still very vulnerable in streets, more so than we were last time. I think anybody who has been on the streets this winter knows what’s going on,” Messina said, referring to the plague of potholes that came with this winter’s frequent snowfalls.
Messina told the council the 2019 survey split up the questions about public safety services to get separate information about satisfaction with police and fire services.
”I think we’ll continue to do that going forward,” she said.
Among respondents who had an opinion, 64% said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with police services, which was up 6% from the previous year.
However, there was a 5% decline in satisfaction with the Police Department’s crime prevention efforts. Just 48% said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with those efforts.
Although 92% of people said they felt safe walking in their neighborhood during the day, just 65% said they felt safe doing so at night. And 47% said they are likely to hear shots fired, while 38% expect to be victims of property crimes.
In total, people from 849 households completed the survey, and responses came from throughout the city. Samples clustered in the west, north and southwest parts of the city and were sparse in the northeast and southeast corners.
Among the respondents, 92% indicated they are registered voters in the city, and 91% said they were not college students.
Residents received the survey by mail and were encouraged through email messages to participate, according to ETC’s report.
Compared to the survey last year, residents’ satisfaction with city efforts to meet financial needs or to maintain a balanced budget increased 7%, which ranked as the greatest increase. The 7% decline in satisfaction with streets was the largest decrease.