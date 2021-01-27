It’s time to change the name of Columbia Regional Airport to reflect its evolution and better market it as something other than a small local airport, Greg Steinhoff told members of the Airport Advisory Board on Wednesday.
Last year, Steinhoff formed a committee of people from Columbia, Jefferson City and Moberly to discuss potential name changes. He reported these suggested name changes to the board at its Wednesday meeting. The top suggestion from the committee was Columbia Mid-Missouri National Airport. Heart of Missouri Airport was another name it considered.
Steinhoff told the board that the committee reached consensus on several factors.
First, it ruled out the possibility of naming the airport after a person. Second, it acknowledged the call letters used to identify the airport, COU, could not be changed. Finally, the group said a new name should reflect that the airport serves a wider area and allow it to be marketed as a competitor to larger airports.
After much discussion and two rounds of voting, the committee suggested the board recommend Columbia Mid-Missouri National Airport, or CoMo National, for short.
Board members showed support for the suggestion, particularly for having Missouri in the name, as that would set the airport apart from Columbia Metropolitan Airport of Columbia, South Carolina. The two have been confused by passengers before.
Adding Mid-Missouri to the name would convey the goal of serving the entire area with national flights rather than focusing on Columbia clientele, board members said, and keeping Columbia in the name would retain a sense of familiarity and allow the call letters to remain the same without confusion.
The name checks all the boxes, Steinhoff said.
The board will vote on recommending a new name at its Feb. 24 meeting. The Columbia City Council will have the final say.
The new name will need to be decided by the summer so signs can be designed, ordered and shipped in time for the opening of the new airport terminal.
The board also elected BJ Hunter at the meeting to be its new chair and learned that Hangar 350, as part of the terminal project, will be demolished Feb. 15.