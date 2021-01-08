The 28th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration, held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, will be all virtual.
Sarah Dresser, manager of the Office of Cultural Affairs, said the event will feature a self-guided website centered around the theme "Where We Stand." The theme stems from an historic quote from Rev. King:
"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
The website, which will be live for an extended period of time, will offer a program of videos designed to educate the community, provide resources and prompt discussions.
Dresser said the videos will include content from previous diversity celebrations, such as addresses from keynote speakers and artistic performances. A2D Events owner and event strategist Adonica Coleman will facilitate a discussion panel on how diversity manifests itself in people's everyday lives.
"People could decide to have their own discussion about the topics centering around the issues and themes of this year’s celebration," Dresser said, explaining the event was designed to be flexible in how it encourages the community to participate.
In past years, the diversity event has been held as a breakfast with more than 1,000 people attending. The coronavirus pandemic made that impossible, however.
Dresser said people will be able to engage with the website's content free of charge.
As in other years, students from Columbia schools have created poetry, narrative essays and other creative materials based around the event's theme. Those will be showcased on the website in both video and PDF format.
"We are hoping to inspire the community to take action and facilitate discussion on the broad topic of diversity and inclusion," Dresser said, adding she hopes the event will help connect people in the community to MLK Day and to Black History Month, which is coming up in February.
More information is available on the city's website.