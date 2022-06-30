City Manager De'Carlon Seewood named Kathy Baker as Columbia's new Human Resources director, according to a news release from the city Thursday.
Since November 2021, Baker served as acting Human Resources director and has worked for the city for 25 years, the release said.
"Kathy's years of experience demonstrate a deep knowledge of the City's organization and its Human Resources Department," Seewood said in the release.
The Human Resources director is tasked with managing aspects of employee selection, orientation, benefits, wellness and training.
Baker will continue the major department initiatives that are currently underway, including the implementation of a comprehensive classification and compensation study.
"It is an honor to be asked to serve in this role and a privilege to work with the talented and dedicated human resource team," Baker said in the release. "I look forward to engaging with our employees to achieve the City's goals in service to the community."
Baker will be sworn into her position at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday.