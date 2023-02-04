Sign for job seekers is taped to the wall on Thursday at Breeze Boutique

A sign for job seekers is taped to the wall on Thursday at Breeze Boutique in Columbia. In December 2022, Columbia’s unemployment rate was 1.7%.

 Aidan Boyd/Missourian

Columbia's unemployment rate in December ranked the second-lowest in the country in the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that's not necessarily good news.

Unemployment in December was 1.7% in the Columbia metropolitan area, the bureau reported on Wednesday. Only Madison, Wisconsin — at 1.6% — had a lower rate. Unemployment across Missouri was 2.3%.

