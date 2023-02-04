Unemployment in December was 1.7% in the Columbia metropolitan area, the bureau reported on Wednesday. Only Madison, Wisconsin — at 1.6% — had a lower rate. Unemployment across Missouri was 2.3%.
Columbia's rate was down significantly from December 2021, when unemployment was 2.3%. That's despite an increase in the number of people in the workforce. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Columbia had a workforce of 100,630 in December 2021 compared with 100,708 in December 2022. Its data indicate there were 1,727 unemployed people in the metro area in December, compared with 2,352 a year earlier.
Unemployment in Columbia has historically been low given its college-centered economy, economists say.
Lily White, vice president of external affairs at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said 2.1% unemployment normally is considered "kind of dangerously low because it makes it hard for people to hire skilled workers."
"We are continuing to grow at a level that's just not normal across the country, especially across the state," White said. "Our unemployment numbers do look really different than a lot of people's."
The national unemployment rate in December was 3.3%, down from 3.7% a year earlier, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Peter Mueser, a chancellor's professor of economics at MU, said the personal service sector of the economy took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's struggling to find employees as unemployment rates decrease throughout the United States.
"It was such a dramatic change," Mueser said. "Many of those people were out of a job for a long time, and they found other things to do."
Restaurants, hotels, gyms and other businesses in the hospitality industry experienced some of the highest numbers of layoffs during the pandemic. Many restaurants have adjusted their hours and are even closing on some days because of a lack of employees, White said.
"A lot of our restaurants, and even some of our fast food restaurants, realized that their profit margin was staying the same without a seventh day of work," she said.
White said inadequate transportation and child care challenges are among the reasons some people have left the workforce in recent years. The unemployment rate is based on the number of eligible workers who have applied or looked for a job in the last two weeks.
Bernie Andrews, executive vice president of Regional Economic Development, Inc., said low unemployment rates are affecting the city's manufacturing sector.
"Across board most companies are raising their wages to not only attract but just to retain their employees," Andrews said.
Companies are also trying to create incentives for workers, such as paying for continued education.
"Because of the number of open positions, they're willing to give someone a chance that may have either less experience or less skills, or even no skills, in that particular job," Andrews said. "They're willing to train them."
Transportation is a particular obstacle for some residents seeking manufacturing jobs in Columbia. Industries along Route B/Paris Road provide lots of manufacturing jobs, but the corridor lacks bus service. The city has been struggling with obtaining drivers for the transit system, and companies are seeking other ways to get employees to work. Andrews cited The Source Summit as one group working to establish a pilot program.
Andrews said the good news is that people who want to work should have no trouble finding employment.
"From a job-seeker's side, there's probably never been as many job opportunities as there are right now," Andrews said.
Mueser agreed. "When you ask people 'Are we in a recession?' a large portion of people say we are — but the statistics aren't really consistent with that. It looks like actually this is a pretty good time for workers."