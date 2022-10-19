 Skip to main content
Columbia's new terminal opens; flights to begin arriving next week

The new $23 million terminal at Columbia Regional Airport officially opened Wednesday, with flights set to pull up to the gates Oct. 26. 

The grand opening introduced the public to the 52,000-square-foot terminal with a ribbon cutting, a tour and remarks by a series of dignitaries — Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, Boone Country Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, airline officials and others.

From left, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Terrain, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffalo, and Gov. Mike Parson cut the ribbon, signaling the opening of the new terminal at the airport

From left, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Terrain, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffalo and Gov. Mike Parson cut the ribbon, signaling the opening of the new terminal at the airport Wednesday at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. This ceremony commemorated the end of construction on the new building, allowing officials to open it up to the public and get ready for the first flight coming in on Oct. 26.
Judy Elliott observes the ceremony wearing her grandfather’s flight goggles

Judy Elliott observes the ceremony wearing her grandfather’s flight goggles Wednesday at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia, Mo. Her grandfather was a Barnstormer and wore those goggles in flight.
Light filters through the jet bridge inside the new terminal at the airport

Light filters through the jet bridge inside the new terminal at the airport Wednesday at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. This is the only opportunity the public will have to walk freely through the terminal before security is put into place.
Local artist Jane Mudd works on the mural in the new terminal at the airport

Local artist Jane Mudd works on the mural in the new terminal at the airport Wednesday at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. Mudd is using her original smaller painting of the Missouri River as the inspiration behind her mural.
People talk with the artist and take pictures of the mural underway in the new terminal at the airport

People talk with the artist and take pictures of the mural underway in the new terminal at the airport Wednesday at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. Artist Jane Mudd plans to finish the project in the next five days.
