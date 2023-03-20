Winter ended Monday, marking higher than average temperatures and lower than average snowfall in Columbia's 2022-23 season.

The temperatures and snowfall set several records for Columbia, according to National Weather Service data. December 2022 set a record high temperature of 73 degrees on Dec. 29, previously set in 1984 at 67 degrees, said Melissa Mainhart, St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist. 

