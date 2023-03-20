Winter ended Monday, marking higher than average temperatures and lower than average snowfall in Columbia's 2022-23 season.
The temperatures and snowfall set several records for Columbia, according to National Weather Service data. December 2022 set a record high temperature of 73 degrees on Dec. 29, previously set in 1984 at 67 degrees, said Melissa Mainhart, St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist.
Columbia also saw the seventh warmest January on record, with the average temperature for the month reaching 37.9 degrees, Mainhart said.
February tied for the least snowfall in the month of February recorded in Columbia, with only trace amounts of snow measuring at less than one-tenth of an inch.
The lack of significant snowfall this winter is notable. Columbia saw 4.7 inches of snow from December to February, which is typically the average amount of snow seen in the month of February alone, Mainhart said.
This previous winter's snowfall was the lowest amount measured since the winter of 2017-18, with 3.2 inches of snowfall recorded. In its data, the weather service counts December through February as the winter season.
The highest snowfall was recorded in the winter of 2010-11, at 45.6 inches. The lowest was 1.2 inches in 1930-31.
Columbia Public Schools only canceled classes once this past winter on Jan. 25 due to more than two inches of snow that were expected to fall overnight. MU switched to online operations on Dec. 22 and 23 due to an expected 2-5 inches of snowfall.
Above-average temperatures are anticipated for this April, Mainhart said. These increased temperatures and high precipitation are attributed to the transitional period between the La Nina season to the El Nino season.
During the La Nina season, warmer temperatures and dryer conditions are typical. The current neutral period will continue through summer and begin transitioning to El Nino in the fall and winter. Columbia can expect to experience more snow next winter as the El Nino season begins, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will rise this week as spring begins, KOMU 8 reported Monday. The forecast shows temperatures in the 50s and 60s throughout the week along with the possibility of rain showers.