A volatile revenue situation has the Columbia city staff pitching several ideas, including higher taxes and utility rate increases, to generate more income in fiscal 2021.
The Columbia City Council will review and offer feedback on those ideas during a work session at 5 p.m. Monday that will precede its regular meeting.
Diminishing sales tax revenue has been a challenge for the city for years, and the coronavirus pandemic has only made matters worse. City staff is projecting a 10% decline in sales tax revenue this year. The council had originally budgeted for a 2.5% decrease.
Overall, sales tax accounts for 27% of all general fund revenue. Just 10% comes from property taxes.
The picture also is dismal looking back over the long term, according to a PowerPoint presentation the staff has prepared for the council. It says sales tax revenue per capita in Columbia has fallen 13% over 25 years when the Consumer Price Index is factored in.
The council should look for ways to stabilize revenue and create more of a balance between sales and property tax revenue, the presentation says. It offered several ideas:
- Asking voters again to approve a use tax that would allow the city to tax internet purchases.
- Proposing, again, a new sales or property tax to fund public safety.
- Increasing the city property tax to help pay for public health services
- Reducing transfers from the transportation sales tax fund to the transit system and to Columbia Regional Airport. Federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will provide $18.7 million to the airport and $6.5 million for the transit system, the presentation notes. Transfers to the airport, it says, could be eliminated through fiscal 2023.
The staff also is recommending the city move away from using bond issues to fund utility maintenance and instead budget for those projects as part of the individual utilities’ operations budgets. And it’s considering moving some departments such as Community Relations and Facilities Maintenance into general fund operations to reduce intergovernmental charges.
Another proposal is to have the Police Department oversee parking enforcement. The benefits of that would be two-fold, according to the presentation: It would boost police presence downtown, and it would free up general fund money because the Parking Utility would continue to pay for enforcement.
Other proposals are designed to save money. The staff is suggesting the city increase contributions to employees’ health and dental insurance plans but reduce by half its contributions to their health savings accounts.
The presentation proposes an 8.5% increase in water rates, 3% of which was approved by voters as part of a 2019 water bond issue. It also proposes increases of 4%, 6% and 10% for the electric, sewer and solid waste utilities, respectively.
Some of those proposed increases, if approved, would take effect with the beginning of the fiscal year Oct. 1. Others would be revisited and discussed again in January or February.
Many of those increases are designed to cover the cost of maintenance projects that would be moved from the capital improvement budget to the utilities’ operations budgets.
The council must consider the challenges facing trash collection as it considers next year’s budget, the staff said, noting that the city has consistent trouble staffing the utility and that it has paid $1.16 million to temporary employment agencies over the past 4 1/2 years.
The staff also will solicit council members’ input on how deep they think the city can comfortably dip into its reserves, which are now $16.5 million above the targeted amount.
The work session marks the beginning steps in the fiscal 2021 budgeting process. The city charter requires that City Manager John Glascock issue a proposed budget by late July. The council then will hold a series of work session and public hearings before approving a budget in September.
At its regular meeting at 7 p.m., the council will hear an update on COVID-19 in the city and county. The city thus far has spent $2.3 million responding the virus. The agenda includes resolutions repealing the temporary rules on public comment at council meetings and administrative delays on the processing of development applications.