On Jan. 12, a new Aldi on Conley Road will open its doors.
The store will be the grocery chain's third location in Columbia, which has others on Green Meadows Lane and West Business Loop 70.
The City Council approved the final plat, located north of Walmart, in April 2022.
At a grand opening event, the first 100 customers at the new store will receive a gift bag of Aldi products and a gift card, according to a news release. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes to win a $500 Aldi gift card.
