In Columbia, anyone in need can stop in for a bite at Goldie’s Bagels, free of charge.
As part of its "Whoever Needs, Come and Eat," initiative, Goldie's has given out free meals since its opening in 2020 for those unable to pay. If a customer cannot pay, Goldie's staff charge the meal to its "neighbor account," which other customers pay off by donating to.
Customers are able to donate to the account using card or cash in store, said Amanda Rainey, owner of Goldie's.
When Columbia resident Lauren Williams came in to pick up bagels last Sunday, she noticed a poster that said people who couldn't afford to buy food from the shop can eat for free.
While Williams waited in line, she uploaded a photo of the poster to Facebook. The photo was later reposted on Twitter, where it amassed over 40,000 likes in the past week.
Williams said that when she uploaded the photo, she hoped it would encourage public donations.
"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen a lot of people who are struggling," Williams said. "I just thought it was so lovely that if someone needs a meal, they can just go in there."
Rainey said that since the post went viral, she has received emails from people across the country wanting to donate. However, Rainey wants to keep the donations local to Columbia, and encourages others to donate within their own communities.
"They’ll get their food then say, like, here’s $5," she said. "It’s a nice way to do something nice."
Rainey said charitable giving is a cornerstone of her religion. In the Jewish faith, the ethical obligation to give is called Tzedakah.
It's considered a higher form of Tzedakah to not know the recipient of your donation, Rainey said.
"So it’s like, a different interaction than giving to someone on the street," Rainey said. "I think there’s a little bit more dignity in receiving (anonymously)."