Goldie's Bagels on 9th Street offers bagels to those in need

Goldie's Bagels on Ninth Street displays a sign detailing its "Neighbors Account" which provides food to those who cannot pay on Friday in Columbia.

In Columbia, anyone in need can stop in for a bite at Goldie’s Bagels, free of charge.

As part of its "Whoever Needs, Come and Eat," initiative, Goldie's has given out free meals since its opening in 2020 for those unable to pay. If a customer cannot pay, Goldie's staff charge the meal to its "neighbor account," which other customers pay off by donating to.

