The annual "Gayest Pet" contest, a free event hosted by MidMO Pridefest, will not include dogs this year in an attempt to encourage social distancing.
MidMO PrideFest is partnering with Rose Music Hall and Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market to hold the contest from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Barbecue from South Florida Style Chicken & Ribs will be available for purchase. Only people over the age of 21 are allowed to attend, and there is a cap of 150 people.
Extra precautions have been taken this year to fight COVID-19. Plastic cups are being used instead of paper ones, and staff will be disinfecting handles, railings and equipment. Unlike previous iterations, dogs are not allowed. This is an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the rule page states “dogs are too pure for us to resist pets.”
The free event will require participants to fill out a contract tracing form. Markings will be placed on the ground through the parking lot and sidewalk to identify 6 feet of distance, and maintaining social distance will be expected.
Masks are required to enter and move about the park, but are allowed to be removed at each participant’s table. Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the park. Cash is accepted, but touchless payment is preferred.