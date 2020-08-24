If You Go

When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Where: Rose Hall 1013 Park Ave, Columbia, MO 65201. Front entrance.

What: MidMO pridefest is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ, questioning, intersex, pansexual, asexual, and ally community in Mid-Missouri.

Schedule: The contest begins at 7 p.m., followed by the movie "Love, Simon" at 8:30 p.m.

Requirements: Alcohol will available for purchase, so persons under 21 prohibited. Masks and socially distancing required. Dogs are also prohibited this year.