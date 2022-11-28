The renovations for the McBaine Water Treatment Plant are trickling down the pipeline as questions about costs and disinfection alternatives were raised by the Columbia City Council on Monday night.
At a special work session, city staff and representatives from HDR, an Omaha-based engineering design firm, gave a presentation to the council and answered questions on the planned renovations for the plant as well as potential alternatives and deferred upgrades.
One of the major concerns about the project is the cost. The project had an original budget of $24.5 million, according to Shawn Carrico, the engineering supervisor for Columbia Water and Light. $23 million was provided in the 2018 water bond issue.
The base improvements, however, are projected to cost $25 million, according to the presentation at the meeting.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer noted that, with the additional alternate and deferred improvements, the total cost for all renovation phases would be over $47 million.
“We’re talking about almost doubling the project budget,” Pitzer said.
Carrico said, in rough numbers, that at least half of the cost increases are likely associated with volatility in the market.
Ryan Saffels, the project manager for HDR, said the regional construction cost index has increased 14% compared to January 2020. He added that the amount of heavy industrial materials needed for the plant has made the cost impact for McBaine higher than the average.
“It appears that maybe through the latter part of 2022, the cost index is leveling out and hopefully coming back down,” Saffels said. “We’re hoping that that trend continues into next year.”
Pitzer also inquired about the second bond sale from the 2018 issue, which was passed with the intent to fund the McBaine renovations and other water system improvements.
Finance Director Matthew Lue said that sale has been pushed back from the previously anticipated sale date in December to at least March of next year.
“We’ve been back and forth with the S&P for a few months now, and a lot of it is going to hinge on what we’re going to do with the electric rates,” Lue said.
He said that S&P, which is a credit ratings agency, rates the electric and water utilities together because they are tied in the city’s charter.
The $2 increase in the base water utility fee is tied to the sale of the bonds, meaning that the increase will not go into effect until the bonds are sold.
One of the biggest criticisms of the current plans for the plant is the continued use of chloramine for disinfection. The main alternative that safe water advocates have proposed is the use of granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration in conjunction with free chlorine to disinfect the water.
Trent Stober, the utility management services director at HDR, said the carbon would need to be replaced every six months if the city were to pursue a disinfection system using GAC filtration. This would maintain Columbia’s current contaminant level, which is half the national average at about 40 micrograms per liter.
He said the plant currently uses free chlorine as an initial disinfectant due to its strength and quick reaction time. However, he also noted that these positives are also its greatest detriments.
“It’s more aggressive,” Stober said. “That means it is less stable and it gets consumed in the system versus chloramine, which is pretty stable within the system.”
Stober added that about 50% of Americans drink chloraminated water, or water treated with chloramine.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler asked if the plant would comply with the standards for groundwater under the direct influence (GWUDI) of surface water, which is something advocates are pushing for due to the city’s proximity to the Missouri River. She cited recommendations from the Drinking Water Planning Work Group in 2018.
Carrico said the current renovation plans work toward reaching GWUDI compliance. He noted that Columbia is not currently restricted by GWUDI regulations. The plant operates as a groundwater facility and meets all compliance standards.
“The items we are talking about are our potential future regulations,” Carrico said. “I think we as staff always envisioned that as a future project that’s not part of this current project.”
Saffels added that meeting the GWUDI level of compliance has been an important consideration, but the goal for the plant is to meet the current regulations.
“Our goal is that, with all of the treatment unit process performance improvements, the filters are able to produce a finished water turbidity that is groundwater compliant,” Saffels said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, “turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid.”
In addition to filtration alternatives and enhancements, upgrades to the plant’s electrical system were among the deferred plans. The plant uses 2400-volt electrical gear, including two transformers. Carrico said the components will be replaced with 480-volt equipment.
Pitzer asked what the rationale was for switching to 480-volt components, and Carrico said the change is to standardize the system.
“It’s to get to a common voltage,” Carrico said. “It’s widely used in the industry today. Columbia historically had quite a bit of 2400-volt (components). This is not a common voltage.”
He added that the deferred electrical upgrades will ideally happen within the next 10 years.
Carrico said he’s anticipating the designs to be sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for permitting, which he said could take three to six months.
He added that construction would take about two years, with an estimated end date of summer 2025.