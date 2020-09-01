Commerce Bank has announced the official rebranding of their brokerage subsidiary as “Commerce Financial Advisors,” according to a news release.
“We believe our new branded name better represents the holistic approach we take in serving our clients,” Jeff Burgess, president of Commerce Brokerage, said in the release.
Burgess also said that advice is often at the core of helping people grow their nest eggs, stating, “We are so much more than just buying or selling stock.”
The company structure and the way that clients interact with the brokerage have not changed. Commerce Brokerage Services will remain the legal name of the firm, according to the release.