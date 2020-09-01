Commerce Bank has announced the official rebranding of their brokerage subsidiary as “Commerce Financial Advisors,” according to a news release.

“We believe our new branded name better represents the holistic approach we take in serving our clients,” Jeff Burgess, president of Commerce Brokerage, said in the release. 

Burgess also said that advice is often at the core of helping people grow their nest eggs, stating, “We are so much more than just buying or selling stock.” 

The company structure and the way that clients interact with the brokerage have not changed. Commerce Brokerage Services will remain the legal name of the firm, according to the release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, Fall 2020 Studying investigative journalism Email me at djsv5z@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.