Incoming Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick was briefed Thursday about how departmental meetings would be structured during his tenure.
He also took care of smaller, more bureaucratic matters such as selecting a business card and getting a parking pass.
Going into the new year, the commission has to on-board Kendrick, hold meetings with outgoing Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and determine which of the three commissioners will work with specific Columbia and Boone County departments.
Justin Aldred, the District I commissioner, wanted to overhaul the way the commission meets with departments going forward. Aldred wants longer periods of time throughout the week so he can visit constituents from outside Columbia.
Commissioners did not make any decision regarding scheduling during Thursday's meeting because they could not come to a consensus.
"There's no good way to do this," Aldred said.
Along with internal government departments, the commission has a recurring monthly meeting with the NAACP. District II commissioner Janet Thompson expressed the desire to have a similar recurring time for the commission to meet with the press.
Thompson, when talking about which commissioners would be assigned to meet with which department, said they would rotate picking committee assignments, continuing a system the commission has used in the past.
"We had them (index cards listing departments) all set up and just rotated to the right," she said. "And pick the ones that we wanted."
"Like a draft pick," Aldred said.
Kendrick was immediately interested in how he would speak with constituents and asked the commission's senior administrative assistant, Leanna Peterson, how he would go about making appointments.
Thompson said she wanted the commission to think about how it approached working with constituents going forward. She said that the obligation the government has to its constituents shouldn't end at the ballot box.
"That's not right. That's not really good," Thompson said. "So let's start with a group of customers that we know we have and address that first."
On Thursday, the commissioners decided they would resume meeting back in the commission chambers. Since the start of the pandemic, some commission meetings were held on the third floor of the building in Room 301.
"Doing anything in that room is difficult for audio, and it's difficult for video," Thompson said. "It's ridiculously expensive in terms of getting things changed."
The commissioners decided they will convene in the chambers but did not decide on overhauling the room's equipment.
"It was like a $80,000 price tag to get that room equipped with what it was originally needed to be equipped with," Aldred said.
Atwill mentioned that the acoustics in that room were a barrier to taking calls effectively.
Kendrick, who was elected in November in a county-wide election, will be sworn in Dec. 31.