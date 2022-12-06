The Columbia Commission on Human Rights plans to discuss accessible and affordable housing issues at a panel event this weekend.

The commission will host a panel discussion and listening session about housing inequality from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library, according to a city news release. The event is open to the public.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you