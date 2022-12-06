The Columbia Commission on Human Rights plans to discuss accessible and affordable housing issues at a panel event this weekend.
The commission will host a panel discussion and listening session about housing inequality from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library, according to a city news release. The event is open to the public.
The featured panelists have either been affected by housing issues or work with organizations combating housing inequality, according to the news release.
These panelists will talk about problems and solutions for "adequate, accessible and affordable housing," the news release read. They will also discuss other topics that relate to housing, including disabilities, health care, discrimination, poverty and mass incarceration.
The accompanying listening session will invite members of the public to share issues with the commission.
This event also recognizes Human Rights Day, which is celebrated on Dec. 10 each year. The day commemorates the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.
The event's theme this year centers on Article 25 of the Declaration of Human Rights. The article states, "Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control."