The Boone County Commissioners on Friday said they plan to commit $5 million for the Columbia Housing Authority's plan to replace outdated public housing units on Park Avenue.

The commitment follows a city of Columbia pledge on Tuesday of $2 million for the $22 million project.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • City and county government reporter, spring 2022. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you