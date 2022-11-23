A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army.
The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019.
The parade will begin at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway, near Stephens College, at 3 p.m. and is expected to run until 5 p.m. The route runs along East Broadway, turns south on Fifth Street and ends at Locust Street.
Leaders at the Salvation Army took over the event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a hiatus and the loss of its longtime sponsors, the Columbia Jaycees.
Sean Spence, regional director of community relations for the Salvation Army in Mid-Missouri, is managing the parade this year.
While it’s a first for the Salvation Army, “we’ve got a lot of people who’ve been involved for many, many years,” Spence says. “And they’ve just been excited to have a chance to do it again.”
More than 40 local businesses and community members will participate in the parade. A business/political entry costs $75, while a non-profit/church entry costs $50.
There are also currently 12 parade sponsors that have donated anywhere from $250 to be a Silver Sponsor to $5,000 for a Presenting Sponsor.
The Presenting Sponsor for the parade, KT Diamond Jewelers, has crafted a special piece of jewelry for a lucky bellringer this year.
“This year, I said we just want to focus on the ring for the bling, so you’re ringing the bell, and then you get entered into a drawing for the jewelry,” Spence said. “It’s just a great way to help motivate people to donate their time and have a shot at winning something. “
Over 90 percent of the proceeds will go toward Salvation Army operations and to those in need this holiday season. according to Spence.
Randy Minchew, a longtime Columbia businessman and civic leader, will be this year’s grand marshal, alongside his wife, Cindy.
As the grand marshals, the Minchews will occupy the first vehicle in the parade, leading the rest of the participants through Columbia.
Minchew said his personal experience with poverty and need has spurred his efforts for this forthcoming event.
“My mom was homeless when she was a child in Odessa, Texas,” Minchew said. “And so I feel a kindred spirit with people who struggle with things. I, in my own life, struggled with addictions.”
Amy Cedarville, the captain/corps officer for the Columbia Salvation Army for the last two years, is gearing up for her first parade here.
“I do believe very much that parades are important for a sense of camaraderie and a ... an ability to be together and celebrate and have that hope and goodwill and it just kind of creates that great environment,” she said. “So especially when we heard that nobody else was picking it up, we said let’s do it.”
Cedarville is also organizing a Life Skills Education Center. From resume-building skills, to budgeting skills and parenting skills, the goal is to get those in need the tools they need to re-establish themselves in society, she said.
