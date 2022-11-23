A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army.

The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you