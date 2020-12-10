Ever wanted to open a food business but were scared off by the financial burden of renting a space to cook? A new shared commercial kitchen space for entrepreneurial foodies called CoMo Cooks wants to help.
The project is a collaboration of The Loop CID and Regional Economic Development Inc. The kitchen, located at Mizzou North, opened Wednesday morning.
The space is designed as an affordable option for entrepreneurial cooks get their business started without the financial burden.
“The idea is that we want it to be a place where people can incubate a new or expanding business,” said Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop CID. “We want to make sure it’s welcoming to a diverse range of makers; we’ve got a lot of support systems that are attached to the kitchen.”
According to CoMo Cooks, one of the main ways the project will benefit the community is by helping local businesses that have been impacted by racial, social and economic inequality.
The business loop wants to expand economically and are hoping that this space will help further develop the relationship with local food-based businesses.
“We know that this gives people an option if they want to pivot their business model but don’t want to have a lot of rent or square footage that they have to manage,” Gartner said.
The opening was originally put on hold in the spring because of COVID-19. Now, the space has been designed with three separate bays to allow for social distancing and following other CDC guidelines.
In addition to a commercial kitchen, businesses will also have access to business workshops and coaching, PR and social media support and the CRE[8] shared branding program for local makers.
People who are interested in using the kitchen can go to the CRE[8] website.
“Hopefully we will be incubating all these small makers. In a few years, we’d love to see them expand on the street,” Gartner said.