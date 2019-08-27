Ann Koenig climbs a tree

Ann Koenig uses ropes to climb a white oak tree. The community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation won an international award for arboriculture earlier this month.

 PHOEBE SEXTON / Missourian

Ann Koenig hit the buckeye with her recent award. 

Koenig, a Missouri Department of Conservation community forester, was one of five people to receive the True Professional of Arboriculture award Aug. 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The international award highlights people who positively affect the community and advance the arboreal profession. 

Koenig, of Columbia, created the Trees Work campaign at the conservation department. The campaign is dedicated to spreading information about Missouri trees, ranging from the benefits trees bring to how to care for them. 

Koenig is a council member on the Missouri Community Forestry Council and manages regional grants for the Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance program.

When she is not preserving trees for the conservation department, Koenig is often climbing them. Koenig won six regional championships in competitive tree climbing and has competed internationally four times. 

"Receiving the True Professional of Arboriculture award is an incredibly proud moment and a huge highlight for me," Koenig said in a news release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2019 Studying news editing Reach me at anna.peterson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.