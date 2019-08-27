Ann Koenig hit the buckeye with her recent award.
Koenig, a Missouri Department of Conservation community forester, was one of five people to receive the True Professional of Arboriculture award Aug. 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The international award highlights people who positively affect the community and advance the arboreal profession.
Koenig, of Columbia, created the Trees Work campaign at the conservation department. The campaign is dedicated to spreading information about Missouri trees, ranging from the benefits trees bring to how to care for them.
Koenig is a council member on the Missouri Community Forestry Council and manages regional grants for the Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance program.
When she is not preserving trees for the conservation department, Koenig is often climbing them. Koenig won six regional championships in competitive tree climbing and has competed internationally four times.
"Receiving the True Professional of Arboriculture award is an incredibly proud moment and a huge highlight for me," Koenig said in a news release.