A crowd of around 100 people gathered Monday evening at McKee Street Park to release balloons and hold a candlelight vigil for Laabryion “Aubry” Doxley, the 15-year-old victim of a Saturday shooting.
Before the vigil began, children swung on swings. Then, two women walked up, holding translucent pink balloons. More people arrived as the sun began to set, carrying with them balloons in various shades of pink and white.
“God bless y’all,” a man said as he drove by. “I pray.”
Doxley, 15, was one of three victims of a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 1800 block of McKee Street. According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 12:40 a.m. and found three victims, one of whom was Doxley, injured by the gunfire.
Found inside a residence, Doxley was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The other two victims survived.
Rev. James Gray, a community leader who spoke at the vigil, called Doxley “a young lady that was loved by everybody” who had “a beautiful spirit.”
Doxley's death comes one month after the shooting death of Battle High School senior Roberto Angel Lauer.
“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Gray said. “Put the damn guns down.”
Doxley’s mother, Latoya Doxley, spoke at the vigil as well, thanking people for showing up.
“It means so much,” Latoya Doxley said. “I’ve been trying to text everybody back.”
As she went on, the crowd listened quietly as she commemorated her daughter.
“I know I’m strong,” she concluded. “I don’t want to live without my baby. ... I shouldn’t have lost my baby.”
At 6 p.m., the crowd released the balloons into the air. The sun pierced the sky with pink streaks, the same color as the balloons floating up.
“We love you Aubry,” the crowd said as the balloons floated into the sunset.
According to CPD, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and more information could become available at a later time.