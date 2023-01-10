Columbia residents came out in large numbers to weigh in on the future of the city’s trash system during Tuesday night’s public input meeting.
Many were disappointed that the meeting featured only a survey and information about transitioning to an automated trash system. Columbia resident Christine Gardener said that community input meetings are not spaces where residents can ask questions publicly and be heard by the community.
Last month, Columbia City Council voted unanimously to get rid of the city logo bags that were previously used to pick up trash. Trash has been a topic of discussion for city leaders and residents for years.
The meeting did not feature an element where residents could be heard by the group who attended in a forum. But, it still fostered conversations among attendees about the future of an automated trash system.
Attendees were encouraged to fill out a survey provided by the city, as well as speak with city staff about the solid waste system in Columbia. City staff members also answered questions around the room.
Cedric Lakes said he wants to see the impacts of a different system before he commits to taking a side on roll carts and the future of an automated system.
“I want to see the actual numbers versus what the projected number is,” Lakes said. “Pro roll-carts — anti roll-carts — honestly for me it’s whatever is best for the city.”
Kristin T. Hill, a member of Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts, was one of the organizers for the petition to bring roll carts back to City Council. Hill said that the reason she would like to see the city use roll carts is to preserve worker safety and to get trash off the streets.
“You are decreasing the accidents of (workers) falling off or getting run over by the truck,” Hill said.
Residents who are against roll carts believe that it will be hard for elderly residents to use them. Others think that they will make the city look bad because people will not bring them off the street.
“No one wants to run down a street where every single house on the street has a dumpster in front of it,” J.R. Robinson said.
Tuesday’s input meeting was the first of two, and the next meeting will be on Jan. 31 at the Activity and Recreation Center.