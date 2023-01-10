Columbia residents came out in large numbers to weigh in on the future of the city’s trash system during Tuesday night’s public input meeting.

Many were disappointed that the meeting featured only a survey and information about transitioning to an automated trash system. Columbia resident Christine Gardener said that community input meetings are not spaces where residents can ask questions publicly and be heard by the community.

  • Undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism. Reporting for the Missouri News Network, funded by the Stanton Foundation, examining the impact of state government on Missouri residents. Reach me at bcm7fc@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

