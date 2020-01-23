The Activity and Recreation Center will hold a Swim Summit at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
City leaders are hosting the summit to educate the public on current facility conditions — including the aging pool at Hickman High School — and to gather input as they discuss the future of swimming in Columbia, according to a news release from the Columbia Swim Club.
Participants at the event include the Columbia Swim Club, Columbia Public School District and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. Representatives from MU, Columbia College and Stephens College are also invited.
The Hickman High School pool serves hundreds of residents, providing instructional classes as well as hosting competitive swimmers from area high schools and the Show-Me State Games.
Without the pool, these services would be in jeopardy and the community would lose an economic driver, adding an estimated $2.2 million, according to the release.
The event, at 1701 W Ash St., is open to the public.