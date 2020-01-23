The Activity and Recreation Center will hold a Swim Summit at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

City leaders are hosting the summit to educate the public on current facility conditions — including the aging pool at Hickman High School — and to gather input as they discuss the future of swimming in Columbia, according to a news release from the Columbia Swim Club.

Participants at the event include the Columbia Swim Club, Columbia Public School District and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. Representatives from MU, Columbia College and Stephens College are also invited.

The Hickman High School pool serves hundreds of residents, providing instructional classes as well as hosting competitive swimmers from area high schools and the Show-Me State Games.

Without the pool, these services would be in jeopardy and the community would lose an economic driver, adding an estimated $2.2 million, according to the release. 

The event, at 1701 W Ash St., is open to the public.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, spring 2020. Studying photojournalism. Reach me at mepkw4@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.