Traffic sped by as people filed into the construction site at the southeast corner of Broadway and Providence Road on Friday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking for the Gateway Plaza, a key feature of the extension of Flat Branch Park.
Volunteers laid out leaflets and hand sanitizer on approximately two dozen chairs spaced 6 feet apart to allow for social distancing. Two artists' renderings of what the plaza's finished sculpture will look like stood behind a rostrum next to a scaled-down metal sculpture of the letter "C." Six golden shovels stood close by.
Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, welcomed those attending in person and virtually.
"This is a historic moment," Davis said, referring to the scores of meetings and public hearings and the hundreds of public comments the District and the Columbia City Council have held and received over eight years of planning for the Gateway Plaza project.
She took time to thank people such as artist Emmett Russell and members of the Mayor's Task Force on Bicentennial Planning for their roles in the process.
At the end of the ceremony, six people took the golden shovels and dug into the ground, turning it over and officially starting construction. They were Contractors Ryan McCullem and Tony Grove, Davis and Greene with the DCID, engineer Jesse Stephens and Gateways Committee chair Deb Sheals.
Many of the people present praised the project.
"This is very exciting," said Greene, owner of Monarch Jewelry and a board member for the Downtown Community Improvement District. "This is the synergy we have all been looking for."
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, expressed his support for the sculpture.
"I like this project," he said, adding that he believes it will breathe more life into downtown.
Barbra Horrell, a member of the bicentennial task force and a Columbia native, said she's been happy to be involved.
"It's home," Horrell said. "Anything I can do to keep up my home, I do it."
Sheals, who is also a member of the Downtown Community Improvement District Board of Directors, said the idea for the Gateway Plaza project evolved from discussions that began more than 20 years ago, when representatives of what was then the Special Business District started passing ideas around for downtown art projects. A more serious proposal began to take shape in 2012.
Once completed, this sculpture will be one of the largest public art projects the Community Improvement District has ever done.
The sculpture will feature the word "Columbia" with an 8-foot-tall globe representing the letter "O." The globe will be etched with more than 400 words submitted by Columbians during the One Word Project that launched last year. The words all describe Columbia. Some include "students," "education," "home," "diverse" and "parks."
The globe will also have engravings that represent 18 milestones in Columbia's history since its founding in 1821. Those will include the selection of Boone County as the home of MU in 1839, the establishment of Sanborn Field in 1888 and the move toward desegregating Columbia Public Schools that began in 1954.
The letters of the sculpture should be complete by mid-June, while the globe should be complete and in place by fall. The sculpture will be a centerpiece of the larger expansion of Flat Branch Park. More of the creek will be exposed, and the new park site will include a pedestrian bridge and gazebo.
Today's groundbreaking marked the beginning of CoMo 200, which will feature events and programs throughout the year to celebrate Columbia's bicentennial.
At their Thursday afternoon meeting, members of the bicentennial task force discussed potential events and challenges they still face, including a need for donors to sponsor events.
Some efforts are already underway. Logboat Brewing Company is working on an exclusive draft beer for CoMo 200, and Inside Columbia magazine's monthly issue for June 2021 will be dedicated to bicentennial events.