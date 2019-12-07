The "essence of Kwanzaa" cannot be fully captured in a public event, said Kunama Mtendaji, one of the main performers at the City Kwanzaa Celebration on Saturday.
But the fact that several dozen community members gathered at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia to learn about and celebrate the holiday is an example of umoja (unity), the first of seven Kwanzaa principles, Mtendaji said.
Kwanzaa, created by Maulana Karenga in 1966, is an African American and pan-African celebration of family, community and culture, according to The Official Kwanzaa website. The holiday lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 each year.
“It’s not a black Christmas,” Mtendaji said of Kwanzaa, but instead a family-oriented celebration of seven principles based in the home. The holiday is nonreligious but can include elements from the religions of those who celebrate it, Mtendaji said, especially since its seventh principle is imani (faith).
Bill Thompson, a former recreations specialist with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, started the annual Kwanzaa event in Columbia several decades ago, said the current specialist Jay Bradley.
Bradley, who has organized the event for the past three years, said Kwanzaa is “kind of a holiday that around this time of year goes a little overlooked.” The event is intended to get the community involved and educated.
Mtendaji, who lives in St. Louis, has performed at the event for the past several years, Bradley said, but he “mixes his performance up every year.”
This year, Mtendaji began with an explanation of Kwanzaa’s principles, getting his audience to repeat back their Swahili names.
“You gotta always be creative in this world,” because you never know what each day will bring, he said while explaining the principle kuumba.
“Sometimes people think creativity is just about arts and crafts and music and dance. No it’s not! You have to be creative when you don’t have enough money to pay the bills and you gotta figure out how you’re gonna work it out.”
Mtendaji also led the group, which included many children from the Fun City Youth Academy, in song, dance and the preparation of a table with an African cloth, straw mat, fruits, nuts, ears of corn, a handmade candle holder, a cup and seven candles — three red, one black and three green.
Donna Willingham, who accompanied Mtendaji, also told stories to the group, getting the audience to participate by singing, chanting and gesturing along with her.
Bradley and two audience members mentioned that they appreciated the way the program involved the children.
The Fun City Youth Academy was able to precede Mtendaji’s performance with their own presentation, a chanted call and response punctuated by individual children speaking of their hopes for the future. “I know I can / Be what I wanna be. / If I work hard at it / I’ll be where I wanna be.”
Supervising editor Claire Colby